Sheedy hopeful split season can benefit all players

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy says he’s hopeful that the 2021 GAA fixtures calendar will work well for the club and county game.

Intercounty sides are allowed to return to collective training in mid January, as they build towards the return of the national leagues at the end of February.

The All-Ireland championships are set to conclude in mid July, after which the club game will take precedence for the rest of the year.

Liam Sheedy says having the certainty of this new calendar is important, and is confident it can work for club and county players:

“From that perspective, you can put the full focus on the inter county season and when that finishes then they’ve got the chance to go back and wear their club jersey.

“So, hopefully I think it will work well for everyone.

“As I said, please god this vaccine starts to kick in over the next few days and hopefully we might get some crowds back either later on in the year or definitely as the vaccine starts to make it’s way across the country, maybe we might have some people that will get to see the club matches at the second half of the year which I think would be a great lift for everyone.”