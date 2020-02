Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy says there’s no shortage of players who want to play for the Premier County.

After a comfortable victory over Westmeath last weekend Tipp face Waterford in Semple Stadium this Sunday.

Tipp are expected to line out with a number of the side that won All Ireland Under 20 and Under 21 medals under Liam Cahill who is now in charge of Waterford.

Sheedy, says he’s happy with his options ahead of the game.