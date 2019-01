Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Liam Sheedy is still not ruling out adding to his backroom team.

His second term at the helm got off to a winning start in the Munster Senior League against reigning All Ireland Champions Limerick last month.

Ahead of their outing against Kerry this afternoon Sheedy says he’s more than happy with his backroom team but would consider enlarging it.

Throw in for the Tipp – Kerry game is at 2 o’clock this afternoon in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh.