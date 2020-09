The finalists for this year’s Tipperary Intermediate Camogie Final have been decided.

In a hard-fought but low-scoring game this afternoon, Shannon Rovers edged ahead of their Kilruane MacDonagh opponents.

Under the sunshine in Borrisokane, the final score was Shannon Rovers 7 points, Kilruane 6 points.

Shannon will now face Thurles Sarsfields in the final next weekend.

Sars defeated Borris-Ileigh to claim their place two weeks ago.