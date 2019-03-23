Seven race card at Thurles today

There’s a 7 race card at Thurles this afternoon where the first is off at 2.20.

The feature is the Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase at 4.05

Named after the former proprietor and manager for many years, the Molony family have continued where he left off and their 2 mile 2 furlong race has attracted a field of four including the Gigginstown-owned Duca De Thaix, the highest runner of the quartet trained by Gordon Elliott who also runs stablemate Cubomania.

Jetz, who only got as far as the first fence when parting company with Robbie Power at Naas last time, represents Moone trainer Jessica Harrington while the field is completed by the John Nicholson-trained Benruben.