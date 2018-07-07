Seniors face vital game against Cork as Intermediates game is off

It’s a big day for the camogie players of Tipperary, as a win for the seniors COULD be enough to see them progress to the knock out stages of the All Ireland competiton.

The Premier take on Cork, who overcame Tipp to win the Munster camogie final earlier this year.

A number of players have shone for Tipperary in the round robin stage so far – most notably Cait Devane – who was nominated for player of the month in June.

However, captain Orla O’ Dwyer says they’re not just reliant on their top scorer to win games…

Throw in at the Ragg this evening is at 5pm, and we’ll have live updates from that game with Geraldine Kinane.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s Liberty Insurance Intermediate match against Antrim is off today as Antrim have conceded the game.