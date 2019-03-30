Senior A All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Final on today

The Senior A All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Final will be contested this afternoon, by last year’s runners-up Loreto, Clonmel, and Scoil Chríost Rí from Portlaoise, who were beaten in the semi-finalists last year.

In a twist of fate, this year’s Final is a repeat of the 2018 semi-final between Loreto and Scoil Chríost Rí, which was won by Loreto on a 3-14 to 2-9 scoreline.

Loreto, Clonmel, were also Senior B Finalists two years ago, while they landed the Senior C title back in 2011.

But for both of these schools, victory would represent a very first Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools A title win.

The game, which is fixed for John Locke Park in Callan at 1pm, county Kilkenny, will be streamed LIVE on the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Facebook Page.

This is the first time that a Lidl All-Ireland PPS Final will be broadcast LIVE by the LGFA, and commentary will come from Jerome Quinn and current Tipperary senior team captain Samantha Lambert.