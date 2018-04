The first game of this year’s County Senior Football Championship takes place this evening.

Dual clubs Loughmore Castleiney and Drom & Inch meet in Group 1 in what promises to be a rip-roaring affair.

Enda O’ Sullivan PRO of Tipperary Football says Loughmore will be favourites but are coming off a loss in the hurling championship last weekend.

Throw in is at 7pm in Ragg.