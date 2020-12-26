Semple Stadium could be set to be renamed in the near future.

Similar to LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and Kingspan Breffni in Cavan, the ground in Thurles could be set to see a sponsor.

It comes amidst worries over the financial stability of the Stadium, as improvements to grounds such as Pairc Ui Chaoimh has reduced the number of games in Thurles.

Speaking to Tipp FM, new county board chairman Joe Kennedy, says it’s an option they are exploring:

“Semple Stadium needs around €400,000 a year just to break even and just to even keep the standard we have.

“The standard of inter-county grounds is rising the whole time and there’s a lot of work being done in other grounds and there’s probably other work to be done there in Semple Stadium to just keep it up to the level of other grounds without increasing capacity or anything like that.

“There’s a small bit of investment needed in the pitch and the stands probably need a bit of work.

“We’d certainly be looking at financing and naming rights would be one of them.

“Cavan and Nowlan Park have it and a few other counties have it as well so it would be an area of finance we could tap in to.”