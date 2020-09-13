Semi-finals take place in the Tipperary Senior Ladies Football Championship today

Four will become two in the County Senior Ladies Football Championship this lunchtime.

The semi-finals take place at 12 noon with Aherlow facing Clonmel Commercials in Bansha and Cahir taking on Brian Borus in New Inn.

Tony Smith, whose managed Tipp intercounty sides at multiple grades, says there’s little to separate the four sides in action.

But he thinks Cahir have been particularly impressive in the group stages:

“Both matches could go either way in reality, but I suppose if you analyse it a little closer, you would have to say in the Cahir v Borus match, Cahir have been very, very impressive in their two matches to date – against Aherlow the first day and against Moyle Rovers in their last match.

“Obviously, the two Aislings [McCarthy and Moloney] are huge contributors to that. And you have Róisín Howard now who looks like she’s coming back into form as well.

“But then, of course, you never know with Borus!”

Meanwhile, the Intermediate semi-final also throws in at 12 with Glatee Rovers facing Boherlahan.

The Senior B semi-final takes place then too and that one sees Fethard go up against Moyle Rovers.