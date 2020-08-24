Semi Final Pairings for Senior Football Championship To Be Made This Evening

The semi finals pairings in the FBD County Senior Football Championship will be known later today.

Moyle Rovers, Clonmel Commercials, Loughmore/Castleiney and Kilsheelan-Kilcash will all be competing for their place in the final.

The semi finals of the competition is due to take place over the weekend of September 6th.

Speaking after Kilshealans win over Aherlow in New Inn over the weekend, Tipp footballer Bill Maher told Tipp FM that while his club Kilshealan would be considered the underdogs, they will be up for the fight