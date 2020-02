To listen to what Eoin Kelly has to say about hurling is invaluable according to Tipp forward and Killenaule native John ‘Bubbles’ O Dwyer.

Eoin Kelly linked up with the Tipp senior set up this year going in as a selector with the Tipp senior hurlers who take on Waterford in Thurles in their next league game this coming Sunday afternoon.

Speaking this week at a media event, Tipp forward John ‘Bubbles’ O Dwyer says having Eoin Kelly back in the set up is of great benefit to the group.