Second Tipperary County Senior Football semi-final down for decision this afternoon

Tipperary senior football selector Tommy Toomey is expecting a “shoot-out” in this evening’s FBD County Senior Football semi-final.

Moyle Rovers and Loughmore-Castleiney face off in Boherlahan at 4.30 for the opportunity to face reigning champions Clonmel Commercials in the decider.

Tommy Toomey thinks the backs will be kept busy in today’s clash.

And he believes the Mid side will have enough firepower to drive on to another county final:

“John McGrath is a big distributor of the ball. If he’s getting on ball, it’ll be the same story. So again, I think it will be a bit of a shoot-out.

“Loughmore can put up a big score, they can also put up small scores and win games. They have two ways of playing.

“I think the day will have to go really well for Moyle Rovers scoring-wise to really upset Loughmore.

“At this stage, I would favour Loughmore to get through.”

The full game with commentary by Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson and Shane Stapleton can be watched below: