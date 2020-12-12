Seán O’Brien announces inter-county retirement

Tipperary defender Sean O’Brien has announced his retirement from inter county hurling.

The Newport clubman enjoyed a successful career with the Premier, culminating in an All-Ireland senior medal in 2019.

O’Brien also won All-Ireland medals for Tipperary at minor in 2007, Under-21 in 2010 and Intermediate in 2013.

In his statement, O’Brien thanked all those who helped him along the way in his career, making special mention to Tommy Dunne and wished the management and panel all the best for 2021.