Seamus Callinan reflects on strong win over Westmeath

Tipperary senior hurling captain Seamus Callinan says it feels great to get some league points on the board.

The Premier County had 20 points to spare over Westmeath yesterday when they eased to a 3-27 to 16 points win.

Callinan said the hurling might still be a little rusty, but it’s improving with every game.

“Look, it’s great to get a couple of points on the board, we had a few close games there and came out the wrong end of it, so it’s good to get the year back started again, get the points and move on now towards next week again. This time of year, it’s a hard slog I suppose really and the hurling might still be a bit rusty, but it’s coming together now and everyday it will hopefully be a bit better.”

Listen here;