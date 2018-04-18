Seamus Callanan returns to training

Tipperary sharp-shooter Seamus Callanan made his return to training with the county panel last night in Thurles.

He missed the Premier county’s entire league campaign, having undergone surgery for bulging discs in his back.

It’s been mainly positive news for manager Michael Ryan with a number of other injured players featuring in the opening rounds of the club championship.

Noel McGrath, Dan McCormack and Niall O’ Meara all played for their clubs last weekend – with Patrick ‘Bonnar’ Maher expected to return to full contact training in the coming weeks.