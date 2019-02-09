Schools GAA fixtures – Saturday

Borrisokane Community school hurlers are in action today in the Munster U19 C hurling final.

They will take on St Annes Killaloe in the provincial final this afternoon.

Throw in at Toomevara is at 12.30.

Meanwhile two Tipp schools are in schools senior camogie action today.

St Mary’s Nenagh meet Dominican Convent Dublin in the Na Fianna grounds Dublin at 1.30 in the All Ireland B semi final.

Cashel Community school are also playing today, as they take on Our Lady of Lourdes, Wexford in the All Ireland C semi final which throws in at 12.30 in Leahy Park Cashel.