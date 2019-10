All three Tipperary teams are in AIL action this afternoon.

Nenagh Ormond have made the long trip north for their Division 2A clash with Ballymena in Eaton Park.

Cashel play host to Burnhall at Spafield with both teams on 5 points after the opening weekend.

In Division 2C Clonmel are in Cork to take on Sundays Well at Irish Independent Park.

All of those games kick-off at 2.30.