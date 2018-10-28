Saturday local GAA – results

Loughmore Castleiney have won the Mid Tipp Hurling Championship after beating Thurles Sarsfields in Templetuohy yesterday.

In a strong display, both teams battled for the lead throughout the match. The score at the half time break saw Loughmore leading by a single point, 1-08 to ten points.

The sides traded blows evenly throughout the second half of the match, with Loughmore just edging out their opposition by a goal.

The final score in Templetuohy, 2-21 to 1-21.

County Junior (A) Hurling Championship

Boherlahan-Dualla emerged victorious after beating Skeheenarinky in extra time, that match finishing one eleven a piece before the added period.

Boherlahan managed to put some distance between the two sides after the full time whistle, securing the title on a scoreline of 1-20 to 1-13.

Earlier in the day, Solohead were crowned winners in the County Junior (B) Football Championship Final in Clonoulty.

They beat Moyne-Templetuohy, that match finished 11 points to 9.

JK Brackens have booked their place in the County Junior (A) Football Championship final, overcoming Mullinahone in their replay in Leahy Park Cashel.

3-6 to 1-11 the final score there.

North U21 A CHAMPIONSHIP

In the North Tipp U21A hurling championship, in Borrisokane, Roscrea have won Playoff number 1. Roscrea were leading by a point at the half time break, 1-10 to 1-09. Tipping on in the second half, maintaining their lead, that match finishing 2-21 to 2-16.

Roscrea will now go into a second playoff game, against either Nenagh or Toomevara for a place in the semi finals.

NORTH U21 B CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINALS

All 4 quarter finals in the North Tipp U21 B hurling championship take place this weekend

Newport were the first to book their place in the semi finals, after beating Ballinahinch/Templederry in the first of a double header in Dolla.

That match finishing 1-18 points to 1-9.

Borrisokane followed them in to the semi finals beating Portroe at the same venue, that match finishing 1-15 to 1-12.

The winners of each of the quarter finals face an open draw for the semi finals.