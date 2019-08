There were several games down for decision last night.

In the Mid Tipp Junior B Hurling Championship in Templetuohy Drom-Inch came out winners over Killea 1-20 to 1-15.

There were two games in the Junior A Football Championship. First up in Ballingarry at the final whistle it was Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-8 Mullinahone 1-21.

While in Group 3 in Castleiney Portroe overcame St Patrick’s 4-12 to 1-13.