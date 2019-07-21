Saturday GAA results

There were a number of games down for decision last night.

The Junior B Football Championship Final in Dundrum saw Eire Óg Annacarthy Donohill defeat Golden/Kilfeacle 2-13 to 1-5

Meanwhile in Monroe last night Clonmel Óg overcame Fethard in the County Football League Division Two Final 4-19 to 1-6

In Thurles, Drom & Inch were narrowly beaten by Moycarkey-Borris 3-5 to 3-8 in the Mid Tipperary Intermediate Football.

And in the Junior B Championship in Puckane Kildangan were overcome by Silvermines 0-8 to 1-17.