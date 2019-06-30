Saturday GAA results

There was plenty of action with a Minor Football Championship double header in Leahy Park, Cashel with two semi-finals down for decision.

In the ‘B’ championship a late goal from Diarmuid Looby made it 3-14 a piece for Aherlow Gael’s and Boherlahan-Dualla.

While in the ‘A’ championship at the final whistle it was Thurles Sarsfields 2-09 to Arravale Rovers 1-07

+++

Turning to the County football league and there was just one game in Division 1.

It was Moyle Rovers 2-10 Moyne Templetuohy 2-10 in Munroe.