In yesterday’s county hurling league games there are a handful of games down for decision.

In Division 2 in O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, Ballina overcame Ballingarry 2-16 to 1-19

And in Division 5 in Kickham Park Thurles, Thurles Gaels 0-19 Cahir 2-18.

Due to a bereavement in Gortnahoe, the county hurling league game Gortnahoe Glengoole v Clonoulty Rossmore was called off.