There were a number of County Hurling League games down for decision last night.

In Division 3 there were 3 games.

Drom & Inch overcame Moyne Templetuohy 0-23 to 1-15 in Templetuohy

In Puckane Lattin Cullen Gaels were victorious against Kiladangan 2-17 to 2-13

At the final whistle it was Clonoulty Rossmore 3-13 to Kilsheelan 1-15 in Clonoulty

And in Division5 it was worth the trip to Ballingarry for Cappawhite 1-13 to Ballingarry 0-10