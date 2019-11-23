Saturday GAA results

There were a number of games down for decision today.

In the AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Semi Final in Bansha Mulinahone ran out winners over Croom on a scoreline of 2-10 to 1-10.

While in the Munster Junior Hurling semi final Carrick Davins lost to Waterford’s St Mary’s 1-13 0-14.

At full time in Holycross in the Mid Under 21 hurling clash between Holycross Ballycahill and JK Brackens it finished Holycross 2-20 Jk Brackens 3-15.

In the Mid Under 21 B hurling championship Upperchurch Drombane overcame Thurles Sarsfields in Drombane 1-21 to 3-3.