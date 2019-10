Football was the focus of attention in the county this afternoon.

At full time in Anncarhty it was Ballylooby – Castlegrace 0-11 Portroe 2-14 in the Junior A football semi final.

In Killenaule in the County Junior B quarter final it finished Eire Óg Annacarthy 1-8 Kilsheelan Kilcash 1-4.

Monroe was the venue for the County Intermediate football semi final where at the final whistle it was Clonmel Commercials 1-9 Clonmel Óg 2-8.