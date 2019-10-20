Saturday GAA results

The line up for the final of the O’Riain Cup was decided yesterday.

In the first of the semi-finals in Borrisoleigh at the final whistle it was Templederry 3-17 Holycross Ballycahill 0-29.

In Littleton at full time it was Mullinahone 2-14 JK Brackens 1-20.

The Intermediate Hurling semi-finals were also down for decision.

At full time it was Kiladangan 0-14 Golden Kilfeacle 0-12 in The Ragg.

In Leahy Park in Cashel at full time it was Kilsheelan 0-12 Sean Treacy’s 1-18.

In the County Intermediate hurling relegation battle in Boherlahan between Gortnahoe and Galtee Rovers Gortnahoe ran out winners on a scoreline of 0-18 to 0-13 points.

In County Junior A hurling in Templederry it finished up Arravale Rovers 2-11 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-15.