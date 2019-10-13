Saturday GAA results

The County Senior Hurling Championships and the Seamus O’Riain Cup dominated local GAA action yesterday.

In the County Senior Hurling quarter finals in Cloughjordan at the final whistle it was Kiladangan 3-12 Toomevara 1-12.

In the Ragg it finished Nenagh Éire Óg 4-15 Éire Óg Annacarthy 1-8.

In the Seamus O’Riain Cup quarter finals at the final whistle it was JK Brackens 1-23 Ballingarry 1-8 in Littleton.

In Drombane at full time it was Templederry 3-19 Cashel King Cormacs 2-16.

A brace of County Junior A Hurling quarter finals were decided yesterday at the final whistle it was Thurles Sarsfields 0-16 Arravale 0-23 in New Inn while at full time it was Clonoulty 3-23 Loughmore 0-20 in Borrisoleigh.

At full time In Cappawhite it was Borrisokane 2-16 Ballybacon 0-10 in the County Junior B hurling semi final.

In Intermediate hurling at it was Knockavilla 0-09 Golden Kilfeacle 0-09 in the quarter final in Bansha.

In Templederry the Junior A Football quarter final at the final whistle it was Portroe 3-11 Solohead 2-09.