Saturday GAA results

At full time in the County Senior Football quarter final in Cashel it was Loughmore 5-11 Arravale Rovers 2-08.

There were a brace of County Intermediate Football quarter-finals in Cahir.

At the final whistle it was Clonmel Commercials 0-17 and Moyle Rovers 3-6.

While at full time it was Rockwell Rovers 1-13 and Moycarkey 2-11.

In Clonoulty for the Minor A Hurling semi-final it finished Kiladangan 1-20 Mullinahone 1-12.

And at full time between Drom & Inch and Knockavilla it was Drom 5-11 and Knockavilla 1-16.

Meanwhile in Templetuohy for the County Minor B hurling semi final it was Borrisoleigh 2-18 and Killenaule 1-17.