Saturday GAA results

There were 3 games down for decision in the County senior football championship yesterday.

In New Inn it finished Ballyporeen 2-09 Ardfinnan 1-11.

At full time it was Cahir 2-13 Kilsheelan Kilcash 4-4.

And Clonmel Commercials ran out winners over Galtee Rovers in Golden 0-17 to 0-06.

One of the Mid Tipp senior hurling Quarter Finals took place yesterday afternoon.

At full time it was Drom & Inch 3-27 Clonakenny 1-11 in Templetuohy.

Turning to North Tipp now, and two of the senior hurling Quarter Finals took place in Nenagh yesterday.

Burgess had the edge over Ballina where it finished Ballina 2-12 Burgess 2-14.

Kiladagan knocked Kilruane out of North Championship on a scoreline of Kiladangan 1-22 Kilruane McDonagh 2-16.