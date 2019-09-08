Saturday GAA results

It was Round 3 of the County Senior Hurling Championship with five games left for decision yesterday.

At full time the game between Portroe 2-26 and Drom & Inch 1-12 in Dolla

In Templetuohy it was Upperchurch 0-18 and Loughmore/Castleiney 3-25.

It was Moycarkey 1-19 and Borrisoleigh 1-16 in Holycross.

Eire Óg Annacarthy 2-15 Kilruane McDonaghs 2-19 in Templederry

While the second game of the double-header in Dolla at the final whistle was Kiladangan 2-18 Roscrea 0-16.

There were three games in the Seamus O’Riain Cup yesterday.

In Dundrum at full time it was Hollycross1- 18 Newport 1- 17.

At full time in Templetuohy it was Clonakenny 1-17 JK Brackens 3-20.

While in Cahir it finished St Marys 1-14 Cashel 1-18.

Meanwhile in the Intermediate championship in Templederry at the final whistle it was 2-18 a piece between Shannon Rovers and Knockavilla Kickhams 1-11.

Meanwhile, in Holycross, at full time it was Boherlahan 2-17 Cappawhite 1-17.