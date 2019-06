There are a number of County Hurling League games down for decision this evening.

In Division 1 Loughmore face Eire Og Annacarthy in Castleiney at 7.30

In Division 3 there are 3 games.

Moyne Templetuohy meet Drom & Inch in Templetuohy and Kiladangan play Lattin Cullen in Puckane.

Both those games throw in at 7.30

While at 8 o clock Clonoulty Rossmore meet Kilsheelan in Clonoulty.

And in Division5 Cappawhite travel to face Ballingarry in Ballingarry at 7.30.