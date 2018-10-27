Saturday GAA fixtures: North Tipp U21 A+B

In the North Tipp U21A hurling championship, Moneygall/Clonakenny meet Roscrea in Playoff number 1 at 2pm this afternoon in Borrisokane

The winner of that game will go into a second playoff game, against either Nenagh or Toomevara for a place in the semi finals.

+++++

NORTH U21 B CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Finals

All 4 quarter finals in the North Tipp U21 B hurling championship take place this weekend.

Tomorrow there’s a double header in Nenagh from 2pm, where Borris-Ileigh play Lorrha, and Burgess meet Silvermines.

But first in today’s action, Ballinahinch/Templederry meet Newport in the first of a double header in Dolla.

That game throws in at 12:30.

Then at 2pm, Borrisokane meet Portroe.