There are two junior finals and one semi final down for decision across both codes in the County Championships this afternoon.

In the County Junior (A) Hurling Championship Final Boherlahan-Dualla meet Skeheenarinky in New Inn at 2:30.

While in the County Junior (B) Football Championship Final in Clonoulty, Moyne-Templetuohy play Solohead at 12:30.

JK Brackens take on Mullinahone in Leahy Park, Cashel, in the County Junior (A) Football Championship Semi-Final replay.

Throw in there is at 2:30pm.