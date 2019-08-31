Saturday GAA fixtures

The county senior hurling championship swings back into action this evening, with the Toomevara Borrisoleigh game the only one down for decision.

That throws in in Nenagh at 5:30pm.

County Board Chairman John Devane says Borrisoleigh is a team that could do very well this year in both the County and North Championships…

In the Seamus O Riain cup hurling championship there’s a double header in Cashel.

Thurles Sarsfields take on Swans at 5pm, and St Marys meet Clonakenny at 6.30.

===

Turning to the Intermediate hurling championship – Moyne Templetuohy take on Ballinahinch in Borrisoleigh at 2pm.

And in the evening game Cappawhite meet Gurtnahoe Glengoole in Golden at 6.30.

===

There are two Junior games in West Tipp, with another double header in Dundrum.

At 5 in the Junior B hurling Championship Solohead take on Golden Kilfeackle.

And at 6:30 Arravale Rovers and Clonoulty Rossmore meet in the Junior A hurling final.