Saturday GAA fixtures

The big games in local GAA today are the two County Minor Football finals.

First up at 5:30 Aherlow Gaels take on Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cahir.

That throws in at 5:30pm.

Then at 7, in Cashel, Sarsfields Og meet Grangemockler Ballyneale in the A decider.

To the West of the county and there are more minor games taking place.

The B hurling league decider is penciled in for 5:45 in Golden – Arravale Rovers meet Rockwell Rosegreen in that one.

Then in the West Tipp minor hurling A final Cappawhite go up against Cashel King Cormacs in Sean Treacy Park at 7.30.

And finally, in adult competition – in Division 1 of the County Football League Moyle Rovers meet Ardfinnan in Ardfinnan at 7.30.