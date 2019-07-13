Saturday GAA fixtures

The big games in local GAA today are the two County Minor Football finals.
First up at 5:30 Aherlow Gaels take on Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cahir.
That throws in at 5:30pm.
Then at 7, in Cashel, Sarsfields Og meet Grangemockler Ballyneale in the A decider.
To the West of the county and there are more minor games taking place.
The B hurling league decider is penciled in for 5:45 in Golden – Arravale Rovers meet Rockwell Rosegreen in that one.
Then in the West Tipp minor hurling A final Cappawhite go up against Cashel King Cormacs in Sean Treacy Park at 7.30.
And finally, in adult competition – in Division 1 of the County Football League Moyle Rovers meet Ardfinnan in Ardfinnan at 7.30.