Saturday GAA fixtures

There is an attractive Minor Football Championship double header in Leahy Park, Cashel this evening, with two semi-finals down for decision.

At 5:30pm in the ‘B’ championship Boherlahan-Dualla will play Aherlow Gaels.

While at 7pm in the ‘A’ championship Thurles Sarsfields will play Arravale Rovers.

Extra time will be played in both games if required.

+++

Turning to the County football league and there’s just one game in Division 1 this evening.

Moyle Rovers take on Moyne Templetuohy at Munroe at 7.30.