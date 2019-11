There are a number of games down for decision today.

The game between Mullinahone and Croom in the AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Semi Final today has been moved to 1pm in Bansha.

Meanwhile, the Mid Under 21 hurling clash between Holycross Ballycahill and JK Brackens throws in in Holycross at 12.

In the Mid Under 21 B hurling championship Upperchurch Drombane take on Thurles Sarsfields in Drombane at 3pm.