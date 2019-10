Football is the focus of attention in the county this afternoon.

Ballylooby – Castlegrace take on Portroe in the Junior A football semi final.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in Annacarthy.

The County Junior B quarter final has Eire Óg Annacarthy taking on Kilsheelan Kilcash in Killenaule. Throw-in there is at 3.30pm.

Monroe is the venue for the County Intermediate football semi final where Clonmel Commercials go up against Clonmel Óg at 3.