Saturday GAA fixtures

The County Senior Hurling Championships and the Seamus O’Riain Cup dominate local GAA action today.

In the Seamus O’Riain Cup quarter finals JK Brackens face Ballingarry in Littleton at 3.

While Templederry take on Cashel King Cormacs in Drombane at 3.

Meanwhile in the County Senior Hurling quarter finals Kiladangan go head to head against Toomevara in Cloughjordan at 1.45.

And Nenagh Éire Óg face Éire Óg Annacarthy in The Ragg at 4pm.

A brace of County Junior A Hurling quarter finals will be decided this afternoon as Thurles Sarsfields go up against Arravale in New Inn while Clonoulty meet Loughmore in Borrisoleigh – both games throw in at 2.

Borrisokane and Ballybacon go head-to-head in the County Junior B hurling semi final. That starts at 3 o’clock in Cappawhite.

In Intermediate hurling Knockavilla and Golden Kilfeacle meet in the quarter final in Bansha at 4pm while Lattin Cullen Gaels take on Ballinahinch in a relegation quarter final battle. That’s a 4 o’clock start in Kilcommon.

The Junior A Football quarter final between Portroe and Solohead throw’s in at 2 in Templederry.