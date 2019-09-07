Saturday GAA fixtures

We’re into Round 3 of the County Senior Hurling Championship with five games down for decision today.

The early fixture sees Portroe up against Drom & Inch in Dolla at 3 o’clock.

The remaining games all throw-in at 5 this evening.

Upperchurch and Loughmore meet in Templetuohy.

Moycarkey and Borrisoleigh lock horns in Holycross.

Eire Óg Annacarthy versus Kilruane McDonaghs is in Templederry.

While the second game of the double-header in Dolla has Kiladangan up against Roscrea.

Speaking on Across the Line on Tipp Fm last night former Upperchurch/Drombane coach Seamus Gleeson said Upperchurch can get across the line if they apply themselves.

Meanwhile there are three games in the Seamus O’Riain Cup this afternoon.

Newport versus Holycross is in Dundrum at 2pm.

Clonakenny and JK Brackens meet in Templetuohy at 3.30 while at the same time in Cahir St Marys face Cashel.