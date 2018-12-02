Sars/Toom U21A hurling semi final to be replayed

Thurles Sarsfield and Toomevara will have to do it all again next weekend after today’s County Under 21 A Hurling Semi Final ended in a draw.

Toom took an early lead with a goal less than a minute into the game with Sars responding with a point 2 minutes later. Toomevara held onto their lead for most of the first half going into the break 1-08 to 1-07.

Thurles Sars then dominated most of the second half but it was never more than a point or two in it and at the full time whistle it ended all square 2-10 to 1-13.

However despite 10 minutes of extra time the sides still couldn’t be separated and it finished in a draw with the replay to be played next weekend – Final score in Borrisoleigh- Thurles Sarsfield 2-13 Toomevara 1-16

After the match Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson spoke to Toom Manager Denis Kelly

He also spoke with Thurles Sars Chairman John Cahill

