Sarsfields eyeing five in a row

Senior hurling champions Thurles Sarsfields continue their quest for 5-in-a-row this weekend.

They take on Nenagh Éire Óg in the second of a semi-final double header at Semple Stadium tomorrow.

Toomevara and Clonoulty Rossmore get proceedings underway at 2 o’clock followed at 3.30 by the clash of Sars and Nenagh.

Thurles manager Andy Ryan says both side know each other well.

