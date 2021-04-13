It’s Sam versus Shane in todays head-to-head

Today’s battle for Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment sees two of the county’s professional sporting stars pitted against each other.

Plying his trade cross channel since he left Cork City, soccer pro and Gortnahoe native Shane Long experienced his finest hour when he came off the bench in Dublin for the Republic of Ireland against Germany in the Euro qualifiers and volleyed the winner against the world champions in October 2015.

Up against the veteran striker is Belgian born pro cyclist Sam Bennett who grew up in Carrick On Suir.

In 2020 at the Tour De France the Flanders born Bennett became only the sixth Irish cyclist to win a stage at the prestigious event. Finishing the Tour in the coveted Green Jersey, Sam Bennett rightfully takes his place in the last sixteen of Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

