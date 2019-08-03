Sam Bennett back in racing action

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will this weekend start his first race since winning the National Championships.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter will take to the start-line as one of the favourites for the Ride London – Surrey Classic on Sunday.

He’ll be up against the likes of Caleb Ewen who won three stages in this year’s Tour de France.

It’s the start of a busy spell for the 28 year old as he will represent Ireland in the European Championships the following weekend before showing off the National Champions jersey once again in La Vuelta a Espana at the end of the month.