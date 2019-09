Jonathan Horgan and his crew Carden Kent will be representing Lough Derg Yacht Club in the competition which will be held at the National Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire on October 5th and 6th.

This year the Championships will use the Flying Fifteen boats which are a two-person, 20ft keelboat.

Many of the boats’ owners will have competed in the recent World Championships also hosted by the National Yacht Club.