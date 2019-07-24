Nenagh sailor secures Irish place at Tokyo games

Nenagh’s Aisling Keller has secured a place for Ireland in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Regatta.

The Lough Derg Yacht Club member finished 46th overall at the Laser Radial World Championships in Japan taking 7th of the 10 nation places decided at the event.

Speaking after the final race of the series today Aisling said it was a weight off her shoulders and that it’s probably the hardest regatta she’s ever sailed.

However Aisling still has to be selected as the Irish representative.

She became a full time athlete this year as she took time out from her physiotherapy studies at Trinity.