Sadness over passing of two well known Tipp sporting figures

Former Tipperary senior hurler Tommy Butler has passed away.

The Drom-Inch native was involved in his club as a player and administrator across decades.

He won a Mid senior hurling title with his club in 1974 and collected a National league medal with Tipperary in 1979.

Playing at right corner forward he also won an All Star award the same year.

Thurles native and all round sportsman Bill Dwyer from Thurles has also passed away.

The former county minor hurler later became a well known coach in basketball and rugby circles across Tipperary.