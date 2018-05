As a hurler Noel won numerous medals with the club – but he was better known as a coach or mentor.

He was part of the management team with the Tipperary minor hurlers when they won the Munster championship in 1999 and in 2006 when they won the All Ireland while he also served in 1998, 2000 and 2005.

Noel Russell was also a county U21 hurling selector in 2008 when Tipperary won the Munster championship.

He was the Carrick Swans County Board representative at the time of his death.