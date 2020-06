There’s sad news among the local racing community following the sudden death of race horse Gordon Lord Byron.

The 12-year-old, trained by Nenagh’s Tom Hogan and owned by Ballingary’s Cahalan family, died suddenly during routine exercise this morning.

He won 16 races, including Group Ones around the world.

The horse was seen as a surprise success in racing circles, after being bought for €2,000 as a foal.